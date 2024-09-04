Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

