Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $9.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Stock Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

