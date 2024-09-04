POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 5.7%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 831,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 705,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

POET Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

