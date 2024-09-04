Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Polar Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 509 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Polar Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 615 ($8.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 558.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.77. The firm has a market cap of £483.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,211.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,952.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

Polar Capital Company Profile

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £378,666 ($497,917.16). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

