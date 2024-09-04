Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

