Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $69.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCOR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,588,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,588,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $160,091.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,468. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the period. XN LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,198,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.