Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Trading Up 8.7%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Progressive Care Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

