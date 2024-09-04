ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $2.48. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 14,002 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProPhase Labs to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.43% of ProPhase Labs worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.