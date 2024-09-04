Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

