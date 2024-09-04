Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 5.7 %

RDUS opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

