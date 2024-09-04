Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 217.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

