Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,918 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

