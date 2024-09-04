Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,916 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,614 shares of company stock worth $1,153,875 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.