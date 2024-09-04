Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Mercury Systems worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $792,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.