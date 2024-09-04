Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 468,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

