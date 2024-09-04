Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.3 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

