Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

