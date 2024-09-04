Raymond James & Associates Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,900,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.34 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

