Raymond James & Associates Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,900,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of AMR stock opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.34 and a twelve month high of $452.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.