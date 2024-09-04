Raymond James & Associates Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEP. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $411,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:GSEP opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

