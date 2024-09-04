Raymond James & Associates Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

