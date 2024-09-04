Raymond James & Associates Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $22,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,085,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

SPT opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $2,632,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

