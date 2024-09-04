Raymond James & Associates Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.