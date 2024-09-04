Raymond James & Associates Has $1.91 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $322.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.22. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

