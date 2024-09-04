Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 309.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 815,048 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 370,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 137.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 304,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 138.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 135,319 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

