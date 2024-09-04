Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMD opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

