Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

