Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

