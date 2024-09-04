Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 116,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 113,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BCAT opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.89%.

