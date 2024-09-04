Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.