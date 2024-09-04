Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

