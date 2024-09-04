Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 419,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.39 million, a P/E ratio of -163.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

