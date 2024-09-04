Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,269 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 6.98% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDG opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.23. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Profile

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

