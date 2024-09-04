Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,570 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TriMas were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

