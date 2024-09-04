Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,282 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

