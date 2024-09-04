Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,901 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,768,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,805,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

