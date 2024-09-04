Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $37.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Alphabet by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,065 shares of company stock worth $22,841,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

