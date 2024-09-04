Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

