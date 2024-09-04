Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Leerink Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,682 shares of company stock worth $1,615,272 over the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $128,041,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

