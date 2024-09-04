Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDW. B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $415.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,018,155 shares in the company, valued at $275,178,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Redwire by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

