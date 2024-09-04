Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

