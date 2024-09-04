Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.