Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

APA Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.