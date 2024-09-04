Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $86,227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

