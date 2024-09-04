Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,829 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 3,331.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 578,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 219,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Trading Down 4.4 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.