Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

