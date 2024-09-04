Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $200.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,568,854 shares of company stock valued at $281,624,519. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.