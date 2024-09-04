Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 540,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.