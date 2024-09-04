Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

