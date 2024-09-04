Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,488,000 after buying an additional 210,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

