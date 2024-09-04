Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 259.0% during the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $274.36 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

